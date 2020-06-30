NEPA to suspend cemetery expansion permit
THE National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) yesterday served notice of its intention to suspend a permit for the establishment of a cemetery at Bendon Pen, St Catherine, granted to the company that manages Dovecot Memorial Park.
The environmental regulator, in a letter addressed to Kumanda Park Limited, said the suspension will remain in force until there is a cessation of all breaches being conducted under the terms of the permit.
The proposed project is an expansion of Dovecot Memorial Park and Crematorium on St Johns Road in St Catherine.
It was not clear from the letter shown to the Jamaica Observer what were the breaches outlined by NEPA. However, residents of neighbouring communities to Dovecot, at a meeting last week, raised concerns about contamination of their water supply, dust from the expansion work that had already started, as well as the poor behaviour and improper attire of people attending funerals.
Last week's meeting was a fresh attempt to convince homeowners in the communities that there was a need for expansion of the burial grounds. The residents, though, rejected the plan.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) submitted to NEPA by CL Environmental Ltd in 2014 stated that it had become critical to expand Dovecot Memorial Gardens as the current area used for burials has run out of space.
“Customers are complaining that due to the limited space available they are not able to choose a location that they deem ideal for their loved ones, and funerals are too close together in proximity,” the EIA said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy