Nestlé cops Best of Chamber Award for a Large Enterprise

Nestlé Jamaica Limited has, for the second consecutive year, been awarded the Best of Chamber Award in the category of Large Enterprise, at Saturday night's staging of the annual Jamaica Chamber of Commerce Awards and Grand Charity Ball.

The award was presented to Nestlé's Country Manager Daniel Caron at the glitzy ceremony inside the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Nestlé won the award after an assessment by the chamber which took into account a wide range of criteria, ranging from business performance, growth and innovation, to human resource development.

“This year marks the 79th year of operations for Nestlé here in Jamaica and we are very pleased with our performance during the period under review,” Caron said after the awards ceremony.

“Nestlé Jamaica has seen an exponential increase in our operations since our 2018 move to our Ferry Pen head office. We have expanded from a staff complement of 86 to more than 200, and we have also expanded our range of products with our co-manufacturing agreement with Seprod for the local manufacture of two brands of new products: Nestlé Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk and Nestlé Green Butterfly filled sweetened condensed milk,” he added.

Caron noted that Nestlé's corporate social responsibility programme, embodied by the activities of the recently launched Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation, was also considered by the Chamber in assessing Nestlé for the award.

“This award is really dedicated to our people because they are the centre of everything that we do. Our success in community outreach is a direct result of the passion and commitment of our employees who willingly donate their energy and talent for volunteer activities, ranging from coastal clean-ups to wellness education,” Caron said.

Nestlé was recently awarded the National Certification Body of Jamaica Award for Quality and Standards. The company serves as a hub for the Northern Caribbean region for Nestlé's global distribution to countries such as Turks and Caicos, The Bahamas, Belize and 10 other islands.