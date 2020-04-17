Nestle sets up hand-wash station in COVID response

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the impact on the employees and visitors to its Ferry Pen compound, Nestle Jamaica Limited has temporarily erected a foot-operated hand-washing station at the entrance of its head office. The facility, which was constructed by Adon Solutions, is also equipped with a soap and sanitiser dispenser, an electronic hand dryer, a hand towel dispenser as well as information about how to properly wash and sanitise hands.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT