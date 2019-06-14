Photo: New Argentine ambassador visits Observer

Argentina's new ambassador to Jamaica Luis Fernando del Solar Dorrego (second right) enjoysa group handshake with Jamaica Observer executives, Managing Director Julian Rogers (secondleft); Executive Editor, Special Assignment Desmond Allen (right) and Executive Editor, PublicationsVernon Davidson during a courtesy call at the newspaper's head office on Monday, during which theambassador shared a number of the plans he has to further strengthen relations between Jamaicaand Argentina. Ambassador del Solar, a career diplomat, comes to Jamaica after having served in anumber of countries, including Brazil, the United States, Canada, and Japan. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT