Photo: New Argentine ambassador visits Observer
Argentina's new ambassador to Jamaica Luis Fernando del Solar Dorrego (second right) enjoysa group handshake with Jamaica Observer executives, Managing Director Julian Rogers (secondleft); Executive Editor, Special Assignment Desmond Allen (right) and Executive Editor, PublicationsVernon Davidson during a courtesy call at the newspaper's head office on Monday, during which theambassador shared a number of the plans he has to further strengthen relations between Jamaicaand Argentina. Ambassador del Solar, a career diplomat, comes to Jamaica after having served in anumber of countries, including Brazil, the United States, Canada, and Japan. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
