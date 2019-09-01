New book for CAPE law students

Recent Norman Manley Law School graduate Alaina Reid, has recently published a new law book designed primarily for sixth form students, under the title CAPE Law: Questions & Answers .

The book is considered by critics as a useful guide for all students navigating the largely unfamiliar terrain of Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) law. It contains past paper questions and model answers for both units in CAPE. It also contains useful case law and references to authoritative texts.

Much of the case law and text books referenced will provide a lifeline for students, even at the university undergraduate level.

Having a solid foundation at the CAPE level will ease some of the anxiety that students inevitably feel when setting out on the journey to pursue the Bachelor of Law degree.

The book, according to those close to its execution, provides much needed guidance on how to approach examination questions in both essay and problem formats. The language used is simple and straightforward, as the author carefully avoids excessive jargon, while focusing on core legal principles.

Reid, described by her peers as a hard-working, progressive young lawyer, hopes that students will not only find the book helpful, but that the law may appear less daunting to them in their current and future studies.

CAPE Law: Questions & Answers will be launched at a ceremony on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Faculty of Law, The University of the West Indies, Mona, starting at 5:30 pm.