New D-day for baby thief

Peta-Gay Ffrench, the woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a day-old baby from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston, on January 9, will have to wait until next month to know her fate.

Her sentencing, which was scheduled for 2:00 pm in the Supreme Court yesterday, was postponed until October 3, 2019.

The Jamaica Observer was informed that the judge who should've handed down Ffrench's sentence was unavailable.

Ffrench, who pleaded guilty to child stealing on July 18, 2019, was arrested on February 5, when she turned up at the Registrar General's Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register a baby.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7, that the baby was stolen from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston, and belonged to Sinclair Hutton and his common-law wife Suzzett Whyte.

Prior to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court, it was said in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 25 that Ffrench lurked at the hospital for almost a month before stealing the child.

— Racquel Porter