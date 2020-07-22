New data model paints 'worrisome' COVID-19 picture, says PAHO

WITH a new data model painting a more accurate picture of the prevalence of underlying health conditions in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is describing as “worrisome” information showing that millions are at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 as a result.

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne, speaking at the entity's virtual press briefing on COVID-19 yesterday, said the new data model, which emerged from its new partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has revealed that across the Americas, three out of 10 people or nearly 325 million people are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness due to other health issues.

“We are talking about 186 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean and in North America subregion, which includes the US and Canada. The data shows that one in three are at increase risk of severe COVID-19. Among people with comorbidities in the Americas, there are 43 million at high risk, which means they would require hospitalisation due to the underlying health conditions, and within this group, men are twice as likely as women to be at severe risk of developing severe COVID-19,” Dr Etienne outlined.

The PAHO director, while noting that the likelihood of developing multiple health conditions increases with age — putting people over the age of 65 at great risk of experiencing more severe disease — working-age adults, which refers to people from age 15 to 64, are not immune.

“Many of them live with one or more underlying health conditions. Diabetes and chronic kidney disease, in particular, are especially prevalent among adult populations,” Dr Etienne pointed out.

She said PAHO will, over the next few weeks, roll out a new tool for member states based on the adapted model.

“This will enable countries to use regional and country-specific data on the prevalence of comorbidities to adapt their COVID-19 responses, and to better protect their vulnerable populations from chronic conditions that threaten their health. Again, data must underpin our actions, first knowing who is at risk will help countries develop strategies to protect people with comorbidities,” she noted.

“From self-isolation, with assistance, to providing adequate resources and support systems, such interventions can help countries reduce deaths among the vulnerable groups while also helping to flatten the curve and preserve the capacity of health services,” the PAHO director added.

Dr Etienne said with the surge in COVID-19 patients, many health systems lack the staff, space and supplies to adequately offer routine care. She said such disruptions have delayed treatments for cancer patients and dialysis for those with chronic kidney diseases.

“People with diabetes are running out of insulin and HIV patients have to worry about continuing their treatment,” Dr Etienne noted.

She said with the new tool, countries can tailor their responses to protect vulnerable groups from risks and implement innovative programmes to help people safely and more consistently manage their conditions.

She said the region must ensure that its response to COVID-19 “does more than stop the pandemic”.

“Let's build a healthier, more resilient region that is more prepared to take on the next challenge,” Dr Etienne charged.

As of July 20, 7.7 million cases and more than 311,000 deaths have been reported in the Americas. During the last week, there were almost 900,000 new cases and nearly 22,000 deaths reported in the region, most of which were in Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

Yesterday, PAHO said “the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in our region”.

It said while most countries in North America are witnessing a surge in cases, Canada has been able to flatten its epidemic curve while several Caribbean countries have implemented effective travel restrictions, and many have managed to control clusters of outbreaks and, as a result, have resumed non-essential travel.

According to PAHO, most countries in meso-America are reporting their highest weekly increases in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. It said in South America, COVID-19 continues to spread in the Amazon Basin, with countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru seeing significant surges in cases, particularly in localised hot spots. PAHO said in the past weeks, it has observed the virus spreading to the countries of the Guyana Shield, such as French Guyana, Suriname and Guyana.