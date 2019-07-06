New DrugServ Pharmacy for Bustamante Hospital

THE National Health Fund (NHF) yesterday broke grounds for the building of a $50-million DrugServ Pharmacy at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.

The groundbreaking and contract signing were done yesterday on the hospital's grounds.

According to CEO of the NHF, Everton Anderson, information to the NHF showed that the Accident and Emergency Unit at the hospital handled more than 54,000 cases in 2018, performed more than 2,700 surgeries, while 374 overseas patients received care at the facility. It said 43,694 patients attended clinics at the facility last year.

“This is a testament to the importance of the upgrade being undertaken.

“The NHF is constantly on the move, seeking not only to improve internal efficiency, but to expand health care for all its stakeholders.

“Attending to the health and well-being of our children is more than just a necessity, it is indeed an obligation, and we should treat it as such,” Anderson said.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton expressed his gratitude to the NHF for addressing the matters of the Bustamante Hospital and added that he was looking forward to the upgrade.

“Thanks to the NHF, an agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we are addressing this issue here at Bustamante by enhancing access to pharmacy services to help Jamaicans, including our very young Jamaicans served by this hospital, to achieve optimal treatment and management of their health conditions.

“Also at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we are about forward planning, so the construction of this new 3,000-square-foot DrugServ [Pharmacy] is about more than meeting the current level of need,” Tufton said.

He continued: “The existing DrugServ facility, which has been in operation since 2014, is a specialised paediatric facility that fills, on average, 280 prescriptions per day, 8,000 per month, with an average service level of 94 per cent. Services include Quick Prescript, a drop-off and pick-up service and scheduled refills.

“We are looking to improve on all of these services with a new facility that boasts an increased number of dispensing windows and which is designed in such a way as to deliver on the highest level of customer service.

“At the end of the projected eight months of work, the goal is to have improved process flow together with increased service, including the addition of a sterile room and the mixing of chemotherapy drugs.

“We are also to optimise inventory management as the new storeroom will be under the same roof as the pharmacy,” he said.

The pharmacy is designed to meet the Pharmacy Council Standards and International and Local Building Code of 2019.

Work will be done by contractors Costley's Construction over the period.