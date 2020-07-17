New Fortress Energy Foundation reaches out to Sunbeam Home for Boys

SINCE the outbreak of the global novel coronavirus pandemic, individuals and corporate companies have demonstrated their commitment to Jamaica by supporting those who are most vulnerable.

One such is New Fortress Energy, which said it has invested more that $12 million in COVID-19 relief efforts, which the company said has impacted more that 5,000 lives over the past three months, as the nation grapples with navigating the economic and social dislocation caused by the global pandemic.

Since March, New Fortress Energy, through its foundation, has extended help to numerous groups, individuals, and causes including providing technology aid to hundreds of students and delivering care packages for shut-ins, health care workers, students, the elderly, community members who have lost their jobs because of the virus, as well as vulnerable youth in children's homes.

In the latest outreach, which took place on Wednesday, July 6, the company continued its partnership with Food For the Poor to deliver much-needed items to 40 boys, aged nine to 18, who reside at the Sunbeam Home for Boys in Bushy Park, St Catherine. They were overwhelmed with gratitude for the generous delivery of food and personal care items, cups, cleaning supplies, and paint. Each boy also received a backpack, notebooks, and other school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Food for the Poor also donated six desktop computer systems and fruit trees to the boys' home.

Manager Desmond Whitely received the items on behalf of the home.

“We rely heavily on donations to provide a wholesome environment for all the boys, and so, we're always grateful whenever help comes. Therefore, it's truly heart-warming to receive these care packages and the necessary back-to-school items for the boys. This has been an enormous financial relief as the boys are now set to get back into the classroom to continue with their education, which is fundamental to their success in life. We're overwhelmed with gratitude to New Fortress Energy Foundation and Food for the Poor; thank you so much, and may God continue to bless you and your organisations,” said Whitely.

Meanwhile, Kivette Silvera, executive director at Food for the Poor, had a word of encouragement for the boys. “Do not look at where you are today; stay focused on the bright future that you want for yourselves so that one day you can help someone else just like you are now being helped.”

In addition to directly impacting the lives of close to 800 families through its care package programme, New Fortress Energy Foundation has also provided hundreds of students with access to learning via online classes by facilitating Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate(CSEC)/Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) preparations through the Richard James Online Mathematics Resource programme for students sitting the CSEC exams. The foundation will also be donating approximately 300 tablets and laptops to high school and tertiary students as part of its own upcoming back-to-school initiative in August. This initiative will be coordinated with the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology's COVID-19 education programme.

Fayval Williams, minister of science, energy and technology said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that as a nation we need to fast-track our efforts to incorporate technology as an integral part of classroom engagement for both students and teachers, and we're indeed thankful to New Fortress Energy Foundation for buying into this vision through their donation of 50 Samsung Galaxy tablets towards our national initiative. This is all part of the GOJ's vision to build a stronger and prosperous economy to benefit all Jamaicans.”

Added Verona Carter, vice-president for public affairs at New Fortress Energy: “On behalf of our chairman and CEO Wes Edens, we are thrilled to be able to contribute to national development through projects like the ministry's technology initiative, while giving back to our communities in order to uplift the lives of those who are most vulnerable, especially at this time. For us at New Fortress Energy, we remain focused on youth and development through education and technology because these are the future leaders and innovators of Jamaica.”

In August, New Fortress Energy will continue its back-to-school programme which will see over 800 students benefiting from donations of school supplies like backpacks and notebooks, plus vouchers, bursaries and other needed educational aid.