New Fortress Energy Foundation treats over 3,000 children

MORE than 3,000 children living in communities where New Fortress Energy operates its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities were treated ahead of Christmas Day by the company.

The children are from Old Harbour Bay, the refinery communities in Clarendon, and Montego Bay, St James.

In addition to delivering thousands of toys, the company hosted two Christmas treats at Old Harbour Bay Community Development Centre and at Wembley Community Centre in Hayes, Clarendon, featuring face painting, cotton candy, rides, karaoke, talent show and a visit from Santa Claus.

Reverend Jeffrey McKenzie, custos of St Catherine, who attended the treat in Old Harbour Bay, encouraged families to spread love, cheer and kindness to everyone, not just for the holidays, but always. He also expressed thanks to New Fortress Energy Foundation for bringing Christmas to the people of Old Harbour in such a big way for the second-consecutive year.

Custos of Clarendon William Shagoury, who attended the treat in Hayes, agreed.

“Just a few months ago, New Fortress Energy was here helping these children get ready for back-to-school and now they're here with another treat for the families. And even long before that, they have been investing in the refinery communities from the minute they announced their plans to build their state-of-the-art, combined heat and power plant at Jamalco. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment to the communities,” he said.

Verona Carter, vice-president, public affairs at New Fortress Energy, in her brief address, said: “For us at New Fortress Energy, we're very passionate about investing in activities that help develop and uplift the lives of our young people in the communities in which we operate. They are our future generation; and if we want to create a positive future for them and for our country, then activities like these that put smiles on their faces and build wonderful memories are what they will take with them into the future.”

In addition to hosting the Christmas treats, the foundation sponsored the Montego Bay Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for the second-consecutive year and donated more than 1,000 toys to children in Montego Bay, which will be delivered during the mayor's Christmas community treats across St James.

“Christmas is such an important time of year to many children and families across Jamaica. We're very happy to be able to put smiles on the faces of so many boys and girls across these communities this holiday,” added Carter.

New Fortress Energy started Jamaica's transition to natural gas with its state-of-the-art LNG terminal in Montego Bay that converted the JPS Bogue power plant from diesel to natural gas and provides LNG to local partners like Red Stripe.

Earlier this year, the company completed the offshore LNG regasification terminal in Old Harbour Bay, which delivers natural gas to New Fortress's gas-fired power plant at Jamalco in Halse Hall, Clarendon and JPS's new Old Harbour power plant.