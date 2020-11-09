New Fortress Energy donates tablets to 53 students

New Fortress Energy has donated tablets to 53 grade six students at Barracks Road Primary School in St James in response to an appeal from Principal Maxine Coates-Brown for assistance.

Coates-Brown had made the appeal after bringing attention to students who, because they did not have a mobile device, were unable to effectively participate in classes being taught online as schools were shut to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I was so thankful and relieved when I got the call from New Fortress Energy. Grade six is the final sitting of PEP [Primary Exit Profile], which means this is a critical time for these students. So, I'm very excited that these students can participate in all their classes and have a fair chance of realising their full potential. Thank you so much, New Fortress Energy for this amazing donation,” Coates-Brown said after the company made the presentation on October 29.

Endorsing the gesture were Bishop Conrad Pitkin, custos of St James, and Damia Dawes-Monthrope, third vice-president, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“It is indeed heart-warming to see the 'we're-all-in-this-together' posture that many corporate Jamaican companies like New Fortress Energy have taken since the onset of this pandemic,” a news release from New Fortress Energy quotes Custos Pitkin.

“Now more than ever, we need to rally together for the future of our country. On behalf of the parents and the people of St James, I thank New Fortress Energy for this well-needed donation and for their tremendous contribution to youth education in our great nation since they first started operations in Jamaica, right here in our great city,” Pitkin said.

New Fortress Energy Vice-President Verona Carter reiterated the company's commitment to making an impact and creating a brighter future for Jamaica.

“We strongly believe that education is a key driver that will power sustainable social and economic growth for our country,” she said. “We are therefore delighted that we can be part of the solution by helping these grade six students stay connected with school during this very unfortunate time. Every child deserves access to quality education despite their financial or social circumstances.”

In August, New Fortress presented more than 300 primary school students in St James each with a backpack and notebooks, plus $10,000 vouchers to purchase additional school supplies. In addition, more than 70 high school students received tablets, while 27 also received bursaries valued at $50,000 each for tuition and external examinations.