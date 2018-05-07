New Fortress partners with Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has signed a three-year partnership with the Caribbean Coastal Area Management (C-CAM) Foundation.

Under the arrangement, the energy company presented C-CAM with a cheque valued at $790,000 as sponsorship for the upcoming International Fisherman's Day 2018.

“Our fisherfolk play such an important role, yet they are often neglected. And so, we are truly thankful for this support from New Fortress Energy as this money will go a far way in helping us with the event,” a news release from the company quotes C-CAM Executive Director Ingrid Parchment, who received the cheque.

“We look forward to working with New Fortress Energy on this event and over the coming years,” Parchment added.

Verona Carter, vice-president, public affairs for NFE, commended the foundation on the work it has been doing.

“C-CAM is doing terrific work to support the fishing community and protect our coastal habitats. New Fortress Energy values the hard work and important contributions of our fishermen, and as we strive to help improve Jamaica's economy and environment, we are delighted to partner with C-CAM and the fisheries sector,” Carter said.

International Fisherman's Day will be observed on July 8 with a symposium at Cardiff Hotel, Runaway Bay. The fisherfolk will be engaged in a series of discussions including motivational talks, security at sea tips and updates, engine care, and environmental conservation.

Other sponsors will also be on hand to exhibit items ranging from solar products, boat engines and other equipment used in the fishing industry.