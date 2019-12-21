New JCF divisional headquarters for Spanish Town

CABINET has approved the acquisition of five acres of land, located at Darling's Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine, for the construction of a divisional headquarters for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Minister without portfolio, with responsibility for education, youth and information, Karl Samuda said the move is part of efforts to improve the working environment of police officers.

The minister was speaking at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston.

Samuda pointed out that Spanish Town Police Station, located on Burke Road, is in need of repairs, and there is not enough parking space at the facility.

He added that the decision was taken to find an alternative location as an expansion was not possible at the present location.

Meanwhile, Samuda said Cabinet has given approval for the acquisition of land at 25 Main Street in Port Maria, St Mary, for the purpose of establishing a parking facility for the new Port Maria Police Station.