New Kgn Kiwanis Club hosts basic school spelling competition

The Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK) yesterday hosted a spelling competition for basic school children which saw six children competing for the top speller award.

Though the competition was modifed because of COVID-19 restrictions, KCNK President Dr Adella Campbell said despite the setbacks imposed by COVID-19, the KCNK wanted to complete its administrative year with touching lives in this area.

Besides the awards, school supplies and trophies were given to each student. The winning school will also receive two personal computers, one multifunctional printer and an air-conditioning unit to retrofit a computer lab, compliments of the Universal Service Fund and an independent sponsor.