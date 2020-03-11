New Kgn restaurant burnt after explosion

Several businesses were shut down and scores of employees evacuated when the Tao restaurant on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston went up in flames following an explosion yesterday morning.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the scene, debris was scattered across the street and the police had cordoned off Trinidad Terrace and sections of Knutsford Boulevard.

Three fire units were also on the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Speaking with the Observer, an employee wearing a shirt with the restaurant's logo said, “Mi neva see the explosion, neva see nothing 'cause mi work roun' a di front. Mi just hear di explosion and run out.”

The Total gas station in the vicinity was shut down following the explosion.

Several buildings were evacuated, including the Jamaica National Money Shop, the Jollywood Movie Theatre, Triple Century Sports Bar and Grill, and Juici Patties.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but an employee who sustained minor injuries told the Observer that there had been the smell of leaking gas for a while before.

“We did keep on complaining about smelling gas and the boss seh him was fixing it,” he said.

The employees were working in the kitchen when the explosion occurred.

Another employee, a woman, who lit the fire which triggered the explosion, was rushed to hospital after sustaining burns to her face, the employees reported.

One of the owners is believed to have sustained injuries from the explosion as well, but the employees were uncertain about his status as he was reported to have run back into the burning building.

