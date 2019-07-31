New Kingston residents concerned about developments

A team from the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) met with more than 50 residents in the New Kingston area last Thursday to discuss development approvals of concern to the community.

The meeting was moderated by William Reeson, president, New Kingston Citizens' Association, and included a presentation, titled the Agency's Guidelines for Development in Seymour Lands and New Kingston Local Planning Areas', under the Kingston and St. Andrew and the Pedro Cays Provisional Development Order, 2017.

Residents from communities including Haining Road, Worthington Avenue, Hillcrest Avenue and Hopefield Avenue attended the meeting. Kari Douglas, councillor, Trafalgar Division, was also present.

Participants were given the opportunity to raise issues of concern, and among those raised included the citizens' involvement in the planning process, the removal of trees and inadequate green spaces within residential developments, commercialisation of sections of New Kingston, noise nuisance, and the impact of high-rise buildings.

The NEPA representatives assured residents that their concerns were being heard. The agency has, meanwhile, committed to make the Kingston and St Andrew and the Pedro Cays Provisional Development Order, 2017 available.

Residents were also reminded of the agency's open-door policy as a means of engaging and discussing development proposals of concern within their area.

Speaking after the meeting, Leonard Francis, director, spatial planning, NEPA, said the agency was pleased with the interaction during the session. “The NEPA values the input of community groups and appreciates the issues raised by the residents. We acknowledge that sustainable development cannot occur without the community, and as such we are grateful for their interest in the issues raised.”

The Town and Country Planning Kingston and St Andrew and the Pedro Cays Provisional Development Order, 2017 is available online at www.nepa.gov.jm and residents were encouraged to become familiar with the policies and zoning proposals contained in the development order to be able to identify land use, zoning breaches and other planning issues, so that these may be appropriately addressed.