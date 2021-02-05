New lottery starts today

Jamaica should have one more gambling choice today with the planned launch of a suite of games by Mahoe Gaming Limited.

The company was on Wednesday given the green light by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) to start operations.

Mahoe had been granted a lottery licence by the BGLC in August last year, but was required to complete a menu of activities, including test draws, before it was allowed to offer games to the public.

In a letter to Christopher Caldwell, president and CEO of Mahoe, on Wednesday, the BGLC said its board of commissioners, at a meeting on January 29, granted the company approval to begin lottery operations.

“Please be guided by the Conditions to Licence signed on August 24, 2020,” said the BGLC as it indicated that it was available to provide “consultation and assistance” which Mahoe might need to ensure its successful operations.

The Jamaica Observer has been unable to contact officials of Mahoe since receiving confirmation that the company has been given the green light, but sources say sales will begin today in a soft launch of five games under the name Izizzi.

According to the sources, Mahoe will open with more than 250 retailers while the company continues to build out its islandwide retail network.

Michelle Myers Mayne, chair of Mahoe Gaming, had previously announced that the company would offer consumers a suite of new lottery products.

“We are delighted to offer new and exciting options to players, support social enhancement programmes, generate employment, and provide revenue to the Government with our products,” Myers Mayne said, months ago.

“We believe it is time to bring new choice to the players through competition and the introduction of new technologies,” added Myers Mayne, who is joined on the Mahoe board by Paul “PB” Scott of the Musson Group, and director Lise-Anne Hoo Harris, who began her career in finance at National Commercial Bank.

Caldwell is a former International Game Technology (IGT) PLC senior vice-president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to Mahoe, in his role at IGT, Caldwell provided lottery technology and consulting services to Supreme Ventures Limited and lotteries around the world.

Myers Mayne argued that the long-anticipated introduction of a fresh lottery is expected to generate scores of new jobs across the island.