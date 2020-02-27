New PANCAP director optimistic region can end AIDS

THE Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) yesterday announced the appointment of St Vincent and the Grenadines national, Dr Rosmond Adams, as the new director of the Guyana-based organisation.

Dr Adams takes over from Dereck Springer, whose tenure ends on February 28.

He said his immediate priority would be the sustainability of the region's HIV response.

“The HIV and AIDS epidemic is a threat to regional health security considering that our productive population is being impacted. I am optimistic that the region can end AIDS, but a lot of work must be done and the gains made so far must be sustained whilst ensuring that we scale up our response and renew our commitment to this goal,” he said.

PANCAP is a Caribbean regional partnership of governments, regional civil society organisations, regional institutions and organisations, bilateral and multilateral agencies, and contributing donor partners, which was established in February 2001.

It provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean's response to the HIV epidemic, coordinates the response through the Caribbean Regional Strategic Framework on HIV and AIDS to maximise efficient use of resources and increase impact, mobilises resources, and builds capacity of partners.

PANCAP said that Dr Adams is a public health specialist who holds master of science degrees in both public health and bioethics. He began his public health career as the coordinator of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) programme in his homeland and also served as the national epidemiologist focusing on strengthening public health surveillance and strategic information to guide health policy, programmes and action.

In his previous post, he served as the head of health information, communicable diseases and emergency response at the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency and also served on numerous national, regional and international public health advisory committees, including the World Health Organization Global Coordinating Mechanism on NCDs.