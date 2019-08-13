New Providence, Bahamas plagued by blackouts

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Opposition Leader Phillip Davis has called on the government to act swiftly as the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said it has no timeline for ending load shedding that has seriously affected residents and businesses n throughout the island of New Providence.

“People cannot manage their business affairs because there is no predictability or certainty about the power supply. This is harmful to the economy,” Davis said in a statement.

“Further, there is darkness at night, heat during the day and night, the misery index has risen exponentially and in the face of all this, all the minister can do is blame the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) while the prime minister is busy shaking cowbells,” he added.

BPL executives told a news conference late Sunday that the company cannot guarantee that load shedding will not take place “because we are on the edge. We are on the cliff”.

BPL Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie, said the power company needs 250 megawatts of generation in order to meet the summer demand, but it is currently running on 210 megawatts, including 105 megawatts of rental generation.

Heastie said the 40-megawatt shortfall has led to load shedding across New Providence.

“We have three generators that are currently down at the Blue Hills plant. That's a total of 60 megawatts and so we need two of those three generators to be returned to service,” he said, adding “as I stated, we anticipate getting two of them back, that will close the shortfall.

“The third one is a little bit less likely to return because of the failure that that generator has seen. The challenge we have is with an aging fleet,” he said on Saturday night, “over the course of the night, we would've had four additional units that would've gone down.

“There is no guarantee; to sit here and guarantee that when those two units come back that another two won't go down. So, as long as we're in this situation where we have no wiggle room, no spare capacity, we're sitting on the edge every day. We cannot guarantee that there will not be any load shedding.”

BPL announced in March that Finnish technology group Wartsila would install a new 132-megawatt engine power plant at a cost of US$95 million to increase the generation capacity on New Providence.

The project is expected to be completed by December 15 this year, according to Edmund Phillips, a business development specialist for Wartsila.

But in his statement, Davis said that the news conference “in the wake of the current BPL crisis must be more than an update and status report on where BPL is with the installation on new power generators sourced from Wartsila.

“The broader issues of political cronyism, ineptitude, mismanagement, corruption, and the lack of transparency and accountability in the general stewardship of public assets in the public's interest strike at the core, the root and source of this current national energy crisis.”

Davis said that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his Cabinet “must not and will not be allowed to conveniently sweep all of these breaches of public trust under the proverbial carpet.

“Make no mistake about it, this current BPL crisis is unwittingly a Hubert Minnis construct and orchestrated crisis simply because he failed to place the interests of the Bahamian people above his narrow, hidden, personal and political interests and agendas.”

He said that the “criticism, condemning and repudiation of BPL continue to intensify as the government remains tone deaf to this public outcry” and that the “promised investigations into the multiple fires that led to the unplanned $95-million Wartsila deal have not been made public, much like the promised investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse and eventual dissolution of the initial BPL board.