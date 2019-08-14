New regional initiative to deal with juvenile justice

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Six Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are participating in an initiative that will provide services in support of juvenile diversion and rehabilitative programmes for youth in conflict with the justice system.

The St Lucia-based Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission said Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines are participating in the capacity assessment juvenile diversion and rehabilitative programmes.

It said it has partnered with the National Centre for State Courts (NCSC) to implement Phase II of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project and that “as a crucial part of this initiative, the OECS and the NCSC are currently assessing the capabilities of participating member states”.

Earlier this year, two NCSC teams conducted site visits to the six participating countries and interviewed many potential providers of services for diversion programming, with an aim to create a database of providers in each member state, the commission added.

Building on the first juvenile justice reform programme, (JJRP), the OECS through JJRP 2 seeks to strengthen juvenile justice systems to promote the rehabilitation and reintegration of youth in conflict with the law back into society.

JJRP 2 targets youth aged 18 and below, who are in conflict with the law in the six countries and works with a wide variety of stakeholders, including multiple ministries in each country, communities, non-governmental organisations and the private sector.