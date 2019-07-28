New senior doctor in the house

There is a new man in charge of medical services at Annotto Bay Hospital. His name: Dr Glenton Strachan.

And not even way into his adult years did he dream of becoming senior medical officer of health at any hospital, let alone the institution that he has served for over 15 years.

Lately, it even took the coaxing and encouragement of peers to convince Dr Strachan to accept that he was more than well-endowed to perform the task of running things at arguably the most impressive 'little' hospital in this north Caribbean island.

Dr Strachan in late March officially replaced Lt Col Dr Sydney Powell, who served for mere months last year after succeeding long-time SMO Dr Ray Fraser, who is now head of surgery at the same hospital

A Buff Bay, west Portland-born obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Strachan, who is among personnel credited with the medical revolutiont the St Mary-based Annotto Bay Hospital has seen in the last 20 years, was even still content to operate as head gynaecologist of the community hospital and continue his extra-curricular priority of assisting with coaching his alma mater Titchfield High School's Challenge team.

After leaving Portland for the United Kingdom at age five, Strachan returned at age 14, continued to hone his academic skills at Titchfield, and soon after matriculated to the University of The West Indies where he spent one year in the natural science faculty, then hurdled over into the faculty of medicine.

Following the completion of his undergraduate MBBS degree, Dr Strachan completed his internship at Kingston Public Hospital, did one year of private practice in Kingston, and then entered into the post-graduate (DM) programme in obstetrics and gynaecology at UWI, a period which also saw him doing an elective in the UK in laparoscopic surgery. After graduation in 2003 he went straight to Annotto Bay, although his venue of choice would have been Portland, but St Mary served as a central place for him and his wife and two children who lived in Kingston.

“When I went to Annotto Bay in September 2003 and met Dr Fraser, there were five medical persons in total, including myself. We didn't have an obstetrics and gynaecology department, as Dr Fraser used to do all the surgeries, C-sections and hysterectomies, etc,” Dr Strachan said of the hospital that during the 1980s and early 1990s resembled a relic from the era of cartoon character Fred Flintstone.

“But we started getting some more staff, trained them, and now we have nine doctors in obstetrics and gynaecology, including two post-graduate obstetricians. The hospital overall has moved from the five doctors when I joined, to 55 now, and it hasn't only grown in terms of the aspect of numbers of doctors and nurses, but also in terms of the quality of what we do down there,” Dr Strachan said.

Now, the most significant appointment of his life has arrived, and the Portlander wants to make the most of it.

“It was not something that I had looked forward to, because when you are with Dr Fraser for a period of time you always think that he would continue as SMO forever. But when he left as SMO there was a big lapse in terms of persons to take over. Although it wasn't planned, I decided to take up the challenge. I am enjoying the challenge and I think I can make a significant contribution towards the development of the hospital and help the community,” the new SMO shared.

One of the programmes that Dr Strachan is particularly proud of is the growth of the non-invasive laparoscopy programme due to which Annotto Bay Hospital has emerged leader among health institutions islandwide.

He credited Dr Fraser for developing it and praised the staff and one external group for making it the success it has become.

“The Jamaica Association of California has assisted us with equipment and training, which has been going on over 15 years. We have an annual laparoscopy conference in June, and we have been able to train the staff of Annotto Bay and elsewhere.

“We were the first hospital to start laparoscopic surgeries in the government service — in terms of gynae surgeries — and we were one of the few doing laparoscopy surgeries in the early days when many of the surgeries were done at the UWI, at the time mostly at the fertility unit.

“Surgeries at the hospital have increased immensely and we have trained several nurses to manage aspects of laparoscopy as well,” he said of the medical facility that is slated to expand its structure and ultimately, its services, within the next year.