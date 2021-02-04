CABINET has approved the implementation of a new social pension programme that will see non-pensioners, aged 75 years and older, receiving $3,400 per month with immediate effect.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams made the announcement at yesterday's virtual post-Cabinet press briefing from Jamaica House.

“These individuals should not be in receipt of a pension or any other retirement income, old age or disability benefit.

“To qualify for the new pension programme, individuals should not be a resident in a Government institutionalised care facility, should not be in receipt of social assistance through PATH, poor relief or the National Insurance Scheme.

“The new pension programme will provide $3,400 per month to each beneficiary and the index benefit levels to half of the minimum pension under the National Insurance Scheme,” said Minister Williams.

Cabinet has also given approval for increased benefits to Government pensioners, with effect from April 1, 2020.

This will see persons receiving up to $41,667 per month getting an additional $2,300 per month, while persons who receive between $41,668 and $54,167 per month will now get an additional $1,800 per month.

Also, pensioners who are currently receiving between $54,168 and $83,333 per month will now get an additional $1,450 per month and, those receiving $83,334 and over per month will get an additional $1,450 per month.