New traffic ticketing system going well, says Chang

THE launch of the new handheld Traffic Ticketing Solution has got off the ground as planned, according to National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

The Government last month announced that Corporate Area motorists would on September 1 be the first to experience the technology at work.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Monday, Dr Chang said the roll-out of the first 100 devices in the Corporate Area was well under way.

“I gather it is going well. We have got to a stage where we can get this process completed. It looked like a simple process and it took a long time in getting there, but we have got there through much effort and cooperation from the various technical teams. If we get public order right, it will make a significant difference later,” he said.

The centralised web-based system, which was introduced in 2010 by the then Bruce Golding-led Government, is expected to eliminate 25 points of failure that were identified in the current manual paper-based ticketing process.

The authorities have also pinned high hopes on its performance to help them collar rogue motorists and slick taxi operators who have devised ways of beating the system.

“Taxi operators on certain routes in the Corporate Area, in particular, just went about accumulating tickets. [There were] various individuals with 1,000 tickets, and of course my police officers get blamed, and they are told that the car is owned by a policeman. Poor officer can't even buy the tyres on the car much less to own a taxi. It's all over, all of that will be eliminated and those who breach the Traffic Act will be charged,” Dr Chang said during the system's launch in August.

The pilot will last for two months, followed by a full roll-out islandwide.

“Once the pilot is finished the intent is to acquire enough handheld devices to supply the entire staff responsible for traffic policing across Jamaica. We are not going to do 100 pilots. Once this is finished and we are satisfied that these equipment are robust enough to be handled by the police then we will acquire enough to equip all the traffic police and the Public Safety and Traffic Branch branches across the island,” Dr Chang said at the time.

He emphasised that the system “will significantly improve public order and safety”.

The android-based solution is linked to a mobile device or phablet. There is also a portable handheld printer which can be mounted on the officer's belt. An officer types or scans the driver's licence into the device, which then conducts a search of the government's driver's licence database to verify if the licence is valid and to establish the identity of the individual.

The officer can also search for information on the vehicle by inputting the vehicle's licence plate number, which will yield information on the fitness, registration and insurance as well as the vehicles specs. Documents which are expired will be flagged.

It also pulls information which will show whether the vehicle has been reported stolen, whether it is a vehicle of interest used in committing a crime, or if the individual behind the wheel has outstanding warrants.

The full list of offences under the Road Traffic Act and the related fines, demerit points and payment dates are all at the officers' fingertips. The system will also select the relevant court and supply a date for the court appearance. The offender receives an e-mailed copy of the ticket which carries a link to the Tax Administration of Jamaica's website, allowing for payment to be made electronically.

— Alicia Dunkley-Willis