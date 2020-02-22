New virus has infected more than 76,000 people globally
BEIJING, China (AP) – The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority, as of yesterday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10
— Japan: 739 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
— South Korea: 204, 2 deaths
— Singapore: 86
— Thailand: 35
— Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
— Malaysia: 22
— Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths
— Australia: 17
