New virus has infected more than 76,000 people globally

BEIJING, China (AP) – The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority, as of yesterday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 739 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— South Korea: 204, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 86

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 22

— Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths

— Australia: 17