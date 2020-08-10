New water harvesting systems for seven schools

Ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 academic year, work is far advanced to improve drought management and sanitation systems at seven infant and primary schools in St Ann, Hanover, St James and Westmoreland.

In January, long before Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 case, the National Education Trust, with the support of Sandals Foundation, embarked on implementing a 'Water Harvesting and Sanitation for Schools' project as part of efforts to mitigate drought conditions, implement sustainable water harvesting systems and improve sanitation facilities for more than 200 children across the four parishes.

The activities are valued at more than $7 million and are made possible through ongoing partnership between Sandals Foundation and Coca Cola.

“The lack of water has a harmful effect in the quality of life for our children as it not only causes various diseases, but contributes to poor sanitation and hygiene and retards education outcomes,” a news release from Sandals Foundation quotes Shirley Moncrieffe, director of education donor projects at the National Education Trust.

“We aim to ensure that children ages four to 12 years old have access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitary toilet and hand washing facilities and minimised exposure to mosquito infestation and diseases,” Moncrieffe said.

Schools benefiting from the project are Cocoon Castle Primary and Infant and Success Primary and Infant in Hanover; Holly Hill Primary and Infant and Kings Primary and Infant in Westmoreland; Lime Hall Primary and Infant in St Ann; and Farm Primary and Infant in St James.

The seventh school will be completed in the coming weeks, the foundation said,

“These systems will complement the sustained efforts of teachers and parents to develop healthy sanitation habits amongst children,” said Heidi Clarke, executive director at Sandals Foundation.

The infant and primary school years, Clarke continued, “are critical stages of a child's personal and educational growth. The Sandals Foundation is committed to ensuring that children are not denied class time because of the unavailability of water, so by strengthening the external resources that are provided during this crucial time, we can help keep our children healthy and create a strong foundation that sets them on a positive trajectory”.

Clean water and sanitation as well as good health and well-being represent goals number six and three, respectively, of the sustainable development goals for which Jamaica is a signatory and an active partner in implementing.

Clarke welcomed the National Education Trust programme, noting that “as Jamaica charts forward with its national targets to achieve these sustainable development goals, it is imperative for every capable stakeholder to do what we can to promote the health and well-being of persons of all ages and to increase access to clean water”.

The National Education Trust's Water Harvesting and Sanitation for Schools project seeks to install systems within 344 schools that have been identified by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to be in critical need of water storage facilities.