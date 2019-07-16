New World Bank envoy lauds Jamaica on economic performance

WASHINGTON, DC, USA —Newly appointed World Bank representative for Jamaica and Guyana Ozan Sevimli has lauded Jamaica on its sterling economic performance, adding that “Jamaica is on the move”.

Paying a courtesy call on Jamaica's Ambassador to the Unites States Audrey Marks, at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC, last Thursday, he mentioned the work being undertaken in the areas of animation and entrepreneurship, which, he, noted would benefit the youth in particular.

Ambassador Marks congratulated Sevimli on his appointment and encouraged him to focus on two key areas which will drive growth and make a meaningful impact on the Jamaican economy and people.

She mentioned the Jamaica National Youth Corps (coordinated by the Jamaica Defence Force) and the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange as two areas which could benefit from support from the World Bank.

The Jamaican ambassador said she looked forward to working with the World Bank to continue the work on establishing a Diaspora bond.