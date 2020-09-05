Newcomer ends JLP's 30-year drought in Hanover Western

LUCEA, Hanover — In her first try, a female attorney-at-law has ended the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) 30-year political drought in Hanover Western.

Tamika Davis, a newcomer to politics, who was only introduced to the constituency in October of 2019 after winning an internal constituency selection, will be heading to the House of Representatives later this month after winning the seat by 1,021 votes.

Davis got 6,008 votes to beat Ian Hayles, a three-term Member of Parliament who got 4,987 voters.

Hayles took the seat by 1,471 votes in the 2016 General Election. Back then he grabbed 6,829 votes to the JLP Brian Wallace's 5,358.

Davis's win makes it the ninth time the JLP has won the seat since 1944. The PNP has won it 10 times.

When the Jamaica Observer caught up with Davis as she cast her vote Thursday at the Greenland Basic School, she already had victory in her cross hairs.

“So far the operation seems to be running smoothly. I have been in touch with most of the polling stations and everything seems to be running according to plan,” Davis said. “I am waiting anxiously now for updates to determine what I already feel that it is going to be victory.”

She also promised to tackle three major issues if she won.

“The three major ones that I want to focus on are: a chronic water shortage that has been affecting us, the road conditions, and the neglect of the town itself,” said Davis. She pointed to the aesthetics of the town, traffic congestion and the need for drainage improvement to make her point.

In the neighbouring Hanover Eastern constituency, Dave “Spoon” Brown also took home the seat for the JLP, which virtually painted the entire parish green.

He got 5,972 votes compared to 4,377 for former West Indies cricketer Wavell Hinds, who was making his first attempt at being a parliamentarian.

This is the second win for Brown, a cricketer himself, who batted well against the former Mayor of Lucea Wynter Dennis McIntosh in the 2016 General Election, obtaining 6,386 votes to McIntosh's 6,046.