Newer Worlds to develop action plan for agribusiness sector

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) has recruited UK-based sector and business expansion experts, Newer Worlds, to develop a five-year strategy for Jamaica's agribusiness industry.

The agreement, which was signed off on January 15, 2018, is expected to boost the country's agribusiness performance and build the sector's sustainability.

Led by Vernon Barrett, Newer Worlds will create a strategy to review the sector's current performance and identify the key issues affecting the growth of agribusiness in Jamaica. According to Jampro, the consultant will deliver an overall strategy and action plan to address these challenges, and explore value chain opportunities supporting the creation of jobs in the sector.

The eighteen-month action plan will include, among other activities, work plans for specific stakeholders to implement activities supporting the improvement of the agricultural industry.

As part of its mandate, Jampro has been seeking to raise the profile of Jamaica's agricultural sector. Last year, the investment promotions agency hosted the second edition of its Agricultural Information Forum in Montego Bay, St James, to promote investment projects in agriculture and generate interest among local investors.

Manager of Agribusiness at Jampro, Marlene Porter used the event to highlight opportunities for Jamaican products in the international markets, as well as the processes in identifying potential export markets.

In emphasising that world merchandise trade growth has been at its highest level in six years, Porter noted that Jampro was looking to capitalise on this by helping more Jamaican companies access the international markets.

Jampro's President Diane Edwards also believes that key crops such as yams, Irish potatoes, pumpkin, pepper and turmeric provide many untapped opportunities for the sector.

“Jamaica has the winning advantage with our unique topography, moderate climate, enviable soil components, as well as the ecosystem. This means we should have greater production and output from the sector,” she told the audience during the forum.