NEWS BRIEFS

Guyana announces first COVID-19 death

Guyana's President David Granger last night announced the country's first case and death from COVID-19, a 52-year-old woman who had travelled to the country from New York in the United States.

She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital, yesterday.

St Vincent confirms first case

Health officials in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday announced that the country has registered its first case of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Robert Browne announced at a news conference last night, that the woman had travelled to the United Kingdom.