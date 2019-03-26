NexusTours expands local vehicle fleet

FOLLOWING a successful 2018/2019 winter season, Mexican company NexusTours has announced plans to expand operations across Jamaica later this year.

The destination management company has acquired an additional 10 transportation units comprising four vans with 12 seats per unit, four minibuses with 28 seats per unit, and two buses, each with 51 seats. All the vehicles are fitted with air conditioning and free Wi-Fi.

President of Sunwing Destination Services/NexusTours Ruben Gutierrez reasoned that the investment will allow the company to provide more than 1,000 services and transport 10,000 visitors per month, while creating new opportunities for local employment.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience with us. Over recent months we have noticed that more customers are seeking to customise their vacation package with us – whether that may be through purchasing an excursion or upgrading their arrangements to include a private transfer,” Gutierrez said.

“The addition of these extra vehicles will allow us to be more responsive to their needs and offer additional value overall to their vacation experience,” he added.

He noted that the addition of the new transport units reflects the destination management company's commitment to constantly evolve to support clients' diversified needs and is expected to set the company apart in the local market.

NexusTours operates in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and the United States; with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations.

The company offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travellers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service.

Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe.