NGO's encouraged to access Canada Fund

NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisations (NGOs) are being invited to submit proposals under the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) programme.

Deadline for submission of proposals is July 31 and applicants can apply for up to Can$25,000 per project.

The CFLI provides support for small-scale but high-impact projects undertaken by local NGOs that align with the Government of Canada's international assistance priorities.

Canada's High Commissioner to Jamaica, Laurie Peters, provided details of the programme while speaking on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme, Get the Facts, recently.

Peters said that the High Commission is looking for projects that focus on women and girls, empowerment and equality, environment and climate action, and growth that works for everyone, including boys and young men. She said that persons could also submit projects with emphasis on peace, security and violence prevention.

“So, we are inviting local organisations to our website www.jamaica.gc.ca, and look at the application details and do send in your applications,” she urged.

To qualify for the fund, the high commissioner said that projects must be aligned with the themes outlined.

“We are looking for projects and initiatives that can be accomplished within the one-year period…Look at right-sizing them with the funding amounts that are available. We typically fund four or five initiatives for the amount of about Can$20,000 to $25,000,” she added.

In 2018, she said that funds were allocated to the Alligator Head Foundation project, which examined the water quality of the fish sanctuary in the Portland area, with the goal of implementing a water quality monitoring programme.

Another project was the Sunbeam Children's Home in St Catherine, which is working to reduce violence and communication barriers among children in institutions through mentorship, debate training and conflict resolution workshops.

The High Commission also supported a project by Young Women and Men of Purpose in Mandeville. This group worked to reduce the number of young women and girls who are at risk of human trafficking, through training and equipping women and girls to start their own businesses and create employment for themselves.