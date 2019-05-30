NIA hails contribution of Martin Henry

EXECUTIVE Director of the National Integrity Action (NIA), Professor Trevor Munroe has expressed regret at the passing of educator and political commentator Martin Henry, who died suddenly on Tuesday.

Munroe, in a statement yesterday, said the news of Henry's death has left the organisation shock and great distress.

“Up to his untimely death, Martin was a founding director and former chairman of the Board of National Integrity Action.

“In those capacities, over the last seven years, he added considerable value to the policy direction and to the NIA's contribution to the combat of corruption as well as to the advocacy of good governance in Jamaica,” Munroe said.

He noted that as executive director, he has personally benefited from Henry's measured advice, balanced opinion and mature insights.

“We shall surely miss him. On my own behalf and that of the NIA Board, staff and supporters, I wish to extend deepest condolences to Martin's colleagues at UTech (University of Technology, Jamaica), to his family and close friends,” Munroe stated.

Henry's sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the media and education fraternities.

He collapsed on the premises of Television Jamaica after appearing on a special tribute programme to former Prime Minister Edward Seaga who died Tuesday in Miami.

The J amaica Observer learnt that he had told his media colleagues that he was not feeling well and collapsed on his way from the studio to the front of the building.

He was rushed to Medical Associates Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Twitter Tuesday sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Henry.

Holness said he made a significant contribution to the country's education system as well as he was a strong advocate of transparency and good governance.

Opposition Leader and People's National Party President Dr Peter Phillips said Henry was a significant voice and opinion shaper in the national discourse.

“His contribution will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said Phillips.