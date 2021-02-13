NIDS cards will not be accepted at ports instead of passports

ATTORNEY General Marlene Malahoo Forte says that, as of now, Jamaicans would not be able to travel internationally using a national identification system (NIDS) card.

“That is a policy remit which is not covered, currently,” the attorney general told Thursday's meeting of the joint select committee (JSC) reviewing the draft National Identification and Registration Act 2020, also known as the NIDS Bill.

The issue was raised by director general and chairman of the board of management of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Dr Wayne Henry, during his contribution to the meeting, when he asked whether a NIDS identification card would be acceptable at Jamaica's borders in place of a passport, which is lost or stolen.

Programme director of NIDS, Warren Vernon, said that while all of the holder's basic information that would be required for travelling would be incorporated into the card, there is no policy position, internally, to use the card.

Vernon explained that use of the card, instead of a passport, would require an international partnership between countries to facilitate the use of documents like the NIDS card for travelling. He said that there are agreements involving European and South American countries, but they do not involve Jamaica.

“There will have to be a policy position in the future, when the Government decides whether or not they are going to have these partnerships, and utilise it in Caricom [Caribbean Community] and so on,” Vernon said.

Chairman of the committee reviewing the Bill, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, asked whether a Jamaican coming back home with a valid NIDS card would be allowed into Jamaica? But, the attorney general responded that the Bill, as it stands now, requires a passport to transfer across the border.

“If and when that time comes, when a next document can be substituted, so be it. But, as of now, it is neither the policy of the Government of Jamaica, nor is it the law, that the NIDS would be a substitute as a travel document for entry into Jamaica,” she explained.

Opposition Member of Parliament Julian Robinson welcomed the explanation, noting that he had heard what appeared to be a misrepresentation, conveying the impression that the NIDS card could replace a Jamaican passport.

“I saw it and wondered because, as the attorney general said, that would have to be a policy decision,” Robinson noted.

Malahoo Forte said the only way that the comment “could have made sense”, would be to the extent that the card has all the features that a passport would have, in terms of identifying someone by being machine-readable, and at an appropriate time it could come into use for the purpose.

“But as of now, certainly when the law shall have been passed and come into effect, it is not the intention or the policy of the Government of Jamaica,” she said.

Chuck explained that, in other words, “at this time, it is not being contemplated”.

The committee also heard from representatives of Flow Jamaica, but representatives of Bank of Jamaica, who were expected to give presentations Thursday, were asked to return to make their contribution when the committee continues hearing from other institutions and individuals who have made submissions.

The final date for making submissions was extended recently to February 15.