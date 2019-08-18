Nineteen Jamaicans awarded 2019/20 Chevening Scholarships

The youngest detective sergeant in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); a chemical engineer who wants to improve the management of Jamaica's water resources; and a medical technologist who wants to reduce bacterial outbreaks on the island's neonatal wards, are among 19 Jamaicans awarded Chevening Scholarships to pursue master's degrees in the United Kingdom this year.

The 2019-20 scholars were selected from a pool of more than 200 shortlisted applicants.

The Chevening scholarship awardees are selected each year based on their commitment to leading Jamaica's development and growth.

In reacting to confirmation of this year's cohort, British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad noted that one common experience he has enjoyed as a head of mission over the years is engaging with Chevening scholars.

“I have seen off more than 200 eager and excited people on their journey of discovery to the UK and then return home. I have also sought out past scholars and found out how they are using the experience,” said Ahmad, who previously served as British ambassador to the Philippines and Thailand.

“I participated in some of the selection interviews and this is where the true passion of the best candidates comes through. I want to encourage people to apply for more diverse master's subjects — food technology, artificial intelligence, sports science,” added Ahmad.

This year's Chevening Scholars are:

Abrahim Simmonds

Abrahim is a technical officer for the USAID-LINKAGES project implemented by FHI360. He supports community-based and government partners in Jamaica and the eastern caribbean to stimulate demand for HIV services using information communication technologies. He was the 2017 recipient of the Queen's Young Leader Award and an Associate Fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society. Abrahim will pursue a Master of Science in Health Informatics at Swansea University in Wales.

Adrian Wellington

Adrian is the youngest detective sergeant in the JCF with seven years of service. He is also the sub-officer in charge of quality audit and assurance at the JCF Polygraph Unit. He is certified as a forensic polygraph supervisor and examiner. In addition to being the author of the JCF's polygraph policy, he has also been instrumental in assisting with polygraph screenings of high-ranking members of the Guyana Police and Defence Forces since 2018. He has a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting with a minor in Criminology from The University of the West Indies. He will be pursuing a Master's of Science in Forensic Accounting at Northumbria University.

Ajani Jacobs

Ajani is a chemical engineer who works as a medical representative for a world-leading pharmaceutical company. It is Ajani's desire to contribute to Jamaica's infrastructural development by offering a more specialised approach to managing the nation's water resources, both natural and man-made. He will be pursuing a Master of Science (MSc.) in Water Engineering at Brunel University London.

Akeem Mignott

Akeem is a graduate of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts where he completed a BA in Drama in Education. He is the associate director and former president of Jamaica Youth Theatre. Akeem was one of the driving forces that motivated and led this group of young thespians in many theatre projects, most of which explored issues such as HIV/AIDS, sexual violence against children, gender equality and cyberbullying. He will be doing an MA in Applied Theatre Drama in Educational, Social and Community Context at Goldsmiths University of London.

Andrew Robinson

Andrew holds a BSc in Diagnostic Radiography from The University of the West Indies, Mona. He is currently a medical imaging practitioner in the Department of Radiology at Spanish Town Hospital, and a part-time educator in advanced chemistry at Enid Bennett High School.

Andrew will be pursuing an MSc in Cancer Biology and Radiotherapy Physics at the University of Manchester. With cancer being the second-leading cause of death globally, Andrew is intent on improving its diagnosis using advanced medical imaging technologies, and its treatment using Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.

Chantelle Richardson

Chantelle is a librarian at National Library of Jamaica (NLJ). Since working at the NLJ, she has continuously attempted to advance the field of Library and Information Science through her work with the Library and Information Association of Jamaica (LIAJA). She has served LIAJA in various capacities, most noticeably as secretary. Chantelle is also very active in her community where she has served as the public relations officer for the Free Town Police Youth Club and now serves as its secretary. She will be undertaking a research-based fellowship on digitised archival material from Latin America and the Caribbean at the British Library.

Dainalyn Swaby

Dainalyn Swaby is a communication practitioner with over five years' experience managing the communication portfolio for local and regional climate change projects. In her roles, she has focused on the critical issue of climate change, specifically awareness building and integration of climate-responsive actions into the everyday activities of individuals and organisations. She is fuelled by the passion to transform citizens into change-makers, joining the global climate change fight.

Dainalyn will be pursuing an MA in Global Communication and Development at Loughborough University, London.

Jeffrey Foreman

Jeffrey serves as crown counsel in the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Division of the Attorney General's Chambers. In this capacity he provides legal advice on matters relating to the drafting and enactment of legislation, which has included work in areas ranging from data privacy and protection to occupational safety and health, and national security. He also provides advice concerning the interpretation of the Constitution of Jamaica. In addition to this role, he is a tutor at The University of the West Indies, primarily in constitutional law, human rights law, and legal systems, and coaches Kingston College's Schools' Challenge Quiz team. Jeffrey holds degrees in economics and in law from The University of the West Indies. He will pursue the Master of Laws at the University College London.

Jodi-Ann Stephenson

Jodi-Ann Stephenson is an attorney-at-law in Jamaica and Saint Lucia. She is a passionate advocate for the development of arbitration in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. Jodi-Ann is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (“CIArb”) and sits on the executive committee of its Caribbean branch. She is also the chair of the CIArb Caribbean Young Members Group — the first international alternative dispute resolution group in the Caribbean that is geared specifically towards promoting the awareness and its use among young professionals and students. Jodi-Ann will be pursuing a Master of Laws in Commercial Law at University College London.

Lanvell Blake

Lanvell Blake is a public relations practitioner with a passion for promoting positive health behaviour among Jamaicans. Lanvell is the former programme manager for the Ministry of Health, and Wellness' 'Jamaica Moves Behaviour Change campaign, the country's coordinated national response to the increased incidences of non-communicable diseases. He is also a mental health advocate and the director of Safe Space JA, where he coordinates activities that support mental health awareness, education and advocacy. Lanvell will be pursuing a Master of Science in Public Health and Health Promotion at Swansea University in Wales.

Marchelle Williams

Marchelle is a commercial banker employed by Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited. She is passionate about youth development, particularly in the areas of leadership and financial literacy. She is the president of the Sagicor Group's Pro Millennial Mentorship Society and contributed to the building of a dynamic and interactive community of emerging leaders to advance the institution's promotion of high performance. She will be pursuing a Master of Science degree in Finance and Investment Management at the University of Liverpool.

Najuequa Barnes

Najuequa is an educator, business consultant, and community activist with a demonstrated passion for international development. She seeks to utilise social justice initiatives in order to help others improve their lives. She is the vice-president and appointed director of Jamaica Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations (JFUCA). Najuequa has been awarded the Governor-General's Achievement Award for Excellence and was inducted by the governor-general of Jamaica as an I Believe Initiative ambassador. Najuequa will be pursuing a Master of Science in International Development: Poverty, Inequality and Development at the University of Manchester.

Odayne Haughton

Odayne Haughton is an information technology security analyst at the Bank of Jamaica, and an adjunct faculty member of the Department of Computer Science at The University of the West Indies. Odayne is a passionate contributor to nation and region building, working closely with the Commonwealth, Caricom and UNESCO on several developmental projects. These projects aim to improve the lives and standard of living of people in marginalised communities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, through fostering inclusive growth strategies that will inoculate independence, self-reliance, collective prosperity and sustainability. He will be pursuing an MSc. in Digital Business and Innovation at the University of Westminster.

Romaine Gordon

Romaine is an agronomist with more than seven years of experience in Jamaica's sugar industry. He has participated in several regional and international training workshops geared towards agricultural development. He is also very active and dedicated to the 4-H Clubs in Jamaica and is currently the treasurer for the St Elizabeth Parish Advisory Council. Romaine will be pursuing an MSc in Crop Improvement at the University of Nottingham.

Shanoy Harris-Coombs

Shanoy is a development communications specialist who focuses on using communication for positive change. She has more than 13 years' experience working with multiple international organisations across various borders and cultures on various projects. These organisations include the United Nations, the European Union, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Caribbean Development Bank. She has previously served as chairperson for the United Nations Communications Group and has been the beneficiary of several prestigious accolades, including the Principal's Scholarship for academic excellence at The University of the West Indies, Mona. Shanoy will be pursuing an MA in Intercultural Communication and International Development at the University of Sheffield.

Sheneka Royal

Sheneka has worked as a public health inspector and food safety specialist for more than six years. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Health from the University of Technology, Jamaica and a certificate in Workforce Training from Delaware State University. She is also an educator and corporate trainer who enjoys motivating individuals, meeting new people, travelling and learning. Sheneka also volunteers within various communities in St James, assisting needy families and at risk youth; providing empowerment, encouragement and educational support. She will be pursuing a Master of Science in Food Safety, Hygiene and Management at the University of Birmingham.

Shereese Graham

Shereese is an attorney-at-law in private practice. She will be pursuing a Master of Laws in International Financial Law at the University of Manchester. She has a keen interest in the various regulatory and transactional issues faced by banks and other financial institutions, and she aims to contribute to the resilience of Jamaica's financial services framework against risks posed by modern securities and financial products not previously contemplated by the legislature.

Tameca Gordon

Tameca Gordon is a medical technologist at the Cornwall Regional Hospital with more than eight years of clinical laboratory experience. She will be pursuing a Master of Science degree in Microbiology at the University of Lincoln. Upon the completion of her studies, she hopes to reduce bacterial outbreaks on the neonatal ward and to create solutions to the antimicrobial resistance crisis in Jamaica.

Tishauna Mullings

Tishauna is a social entrepreneur with a diverse background — having worked in community development and in the financial services and agricultural sectors. Though multifaceted, there was always one central theme in her work: rural regeneration. Her work has seen her serving in roles such as ambassador for the National Financial Inclusion Strategy for the Bank of Jamaica, and National Farm Queen 2014 — becoming an example of success in her locality. She now heads a social enterprise called NexxStepp Lifelong Educational Services. Tishauna will be studying Development Administration and Planning at the University College of London.