NIS pension vouchers can be cashed early at post offices
THE Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that all pension vouchers with payable dates in May 2020 may be cashed as of Monday, May 4, 2020, at post offices.
National Commercial Bank (NCB) will only cash pension vouchers on or after the date payable.
Director of National Insurance at the ministry, Portia Magus, told JIS News that the early encashment of vouchers is intended to provide pensioners with access to their benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, in keeping with the Government's quarantine order for the parish of St Catherine and in an effort to protect staff, customers and the public at large, the opening hours at post offices have been adjusted, effective Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
The following locations in St Catherine will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm for the duration of the lockdown: Bartons, Bellas Gate, Bog Walk, Browns Hall, Bushy Park, Crofts Hill, Ewarton, Harkers Hall, Kellits, Lluidas Vale, Moneague, Old Harbour Bay, Pear Tree Grove, Point Hill, Redwood, Riversdale, Sligoville, and Troja.
Location open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm are in Bridgeport, Ewarton, Greater Portmore, Gregory Park, Linstead, Moneague, Old Harbour, Spanish Town, and Waterford.
