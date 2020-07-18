NLA gets equipment to improve cadastral mapping, land registration

IMPROVEMENT is expected in cadastral mapping and land registration with the procurement of equipment valued at U$100,000, donated by the Government of the Republic of Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KIOCA).

The items were handed over on Thursday at the National Land Agency (NLA) Estate Management Division, downtown, Kingston. They include three Leica TS07 total stations and tripod; three Leica CS20 field controllers; one Leica Viva GS16 GNSS RTK base and rover; a prism as well as other accessories.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for land, environment and climate change, Leslie Campbell, said the equipment comes at a time when cadastral mapping and land-titling is a major focus of the Government as part of the economic growth thrust.

“This equipment represents a much-needed injection of new technology in land surveying in Jamaica. It will take cadastral mapping at the NLA to new levels, generating improved efficiency in land surveying and land registration activities,” he said.

Campbell expressed appreciation for the support of the Government of the Republic of Korea. “We look forward to continued cooperation between our countries,” he said.

Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lim Baejin, said the equipment will facilitate post-project management support for the registration of lands in Jamaica.

“This is a demonstration of true commitment by Korea and Jamaica to improve the lives of Jamaican people through projects that make a difference. It is my hope that the equipment will help more Jamaicans own land,” he said.

Chief executive officer at the NLA, Elizabeth Stair, thanked the Government of the Republic of Korea for the grant, which made the procurement of the equipment possible at a time when there is increased focus on registering lands.

“The surveying process plays an important part in achieving this endeavour. This generous donation of the Republic of Korea, made possible through its embassy, will go a very long way in boosting the agency's capacity to map more parcels of land at a rapid rate in support of land registration,” the CEO said.

Stair said the equipment will also be used in other activities undertaken by the agency.

“These will be used in the establishment of ground controls by the Agency's Geodesists, as well as it will complement aerial mapping activities which utilise unmanned aerial vehicles. These are integral to cadastral mapping and provide the spatial element of a registered title,” she added.