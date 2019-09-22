No breakthrough into lawyer's murder

Nine days after the brutal slaying of attorney-at-law Shashakay Fairclough and the wounding of her mother by gunmen, police are no clearer in their quest to arrest the killers.

A visit by the Jamaica Observer to Ocho Rios, St Ann, last week found that no one in the community in which Fairclough lived was willing to speak on the matter. It even took a lot of prodding for one of them to point out the location of the house.

When the newspaper visited Fairclough's former law firm, Murray & Tucker on Main Street, the space that carried the name signs of lawyers in the firm did not include her name.