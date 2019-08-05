No change in Drug Serve policy, says Tufton

The health ministry has sought to clarify concerns in the public that Government-run pharmacies are no longer accepting prescriptions written by private physicians pointing out that the pharmacies are now enforcing a policy which has always existed.

Complaints surfaced recently that Drug Serv pharmacies are refusing to fill prescriptions written by private doctors. Since April 2018 the National Health Fund (NHF) has taken over management of all Drug Serv pharmacies focusing on access to the vital essential and necessary (VEN) list of drugs for patients in the public sector.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton told a recent Observer Monday Exchange that this has always been the ministry's policy.

“It was always the case but not observed in the strictest form and there is a move now to actually observe it. If you use the public health system and you're written a prescription based on the use of the public health system then you can use that prescription to access free drugs in the Drug Serv network. Otherwise, if you're registered and have an NHF card and you want to access certain drugs that qualify under the 17 drugs that are covered by the NHF, then you get a discount,” he outlined.

However, he said it has recently come to his attention that persons who visit their private physicians and receive a prescription want to access free drugs in the public system through the Drug Serv pharmacies.

“Can you imagine if that was allowed across the board? First of all, private pharmacies wouldn't sell anything and the cost of drugs would skyrocket. So what we have said to persons is if you want the public drugs, go to a public facility, otherwise, get an NHF card and benefit from the discount that the NHF allows if you qualify under those 17 illness categories,” said Tufton.

The Government spends $8 billion on drugs annually, with almost three million visits recorded in the public health system generating 2.2 million prescriptions each year.

Medications are supplied free of cost to hospital and health centre patients at public institutions through the Drug Serv network, through which private patients have also benefited for some time.

Private pharmacies have long been displeased with Drug Serv's market position. In 2004, the Jamaica Association of Pharmacy Owners (JAPO), lodged a complaint with the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) against Drug Serv accusing the entity of predatory pricing and misleading advertising.

JAPO said Drug Serv was using its dominant position to compete unfairly with other pharmacies as the normal mark-up on drugs for most JAPO pharmacies is 40 per cent and attempting to compete with Drug Serv's prices of a 30 to 40 per cent discount:“would force JAPO to send our members into certain bankruptcy”.

According to Tufton, it would be extremely challenging to go the route of applying separate benefit rates for public and privately written prescriptions, in order to accommodate private patients. “If you start to apply rates you start to get into means testing and those things are very very difficult to administer,” he stressed.

Patients with critical conditions such as cancer, renal disease and HIV can buy medications at selected Drug Serv pharmacies.

“The NHF is very compassionate and we do have a compassionate fund that provides support for persons who are going through private physicians. If someone is doing a cardiac replacement valve at the University Hospital (for example), they (may) apply through the NHF and we subsidise.

”So it's not that we have totally ruled out that policy, but if it becomes the norm rather than the exception, it becomes distortionary, in terms of private operators — who are very important to the overall service provision — but also the cost to the National Health Fund,” he told the Observer.

In response to the argument that patients who seek private health care are relieving some of the pressure on the public health system, and thereby compensating the State for access to medication through the public pharmacies, president of the Medical Association of Jamaica Dr Clive Lai argued that a case could also be made that private doctors could prescribe generic drugs, which would cost patients less.

He suggested that private physicians may assist the process by putting their patients on the alert about the policy, and write prescriptions for cheaper, generic drugs.

“If there is a drug that they really can't afford, and they need it then (perhaps) what they may have to do is send them back to the clinic so they can get it through Drug Serv. That is why for the cancer cases and renal cases where drugs are very expensive, they accept those (at public pharmacies). So there is some give and take,” he said.

According to Lai, the Government's proposed National Health Insurance Plan (NHIP) could help patients bridge some of the cost gaps for drugs. The plan is now a green paper for discussion with critical stakeholders over the next six months, in order to have a finalised plan ready for phased implementation in the next financial year.

The NHIP is expected to provide some level of medical coverage especially for poor and vulnerable Jamaicans.