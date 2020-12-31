No Christmas pay for some part-time teachers

SO ME part-time teachers hired by the Ministry of Education to assist schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic are fuming after reportedly working for months without pay.

Two of the St Catherine-based educators, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer but asked not to be identified, said they were employed at the beginning of the new academic year, having signed contracts which outlined provisions for a monthly salary.

However, the teachers, who are among a group working within the ministry's Region 6, said they are yet to receive word about payment, as those in charge have not been forthcoming about salaries.

When the Observer contacted the education ministry's regional office, we were told that no one in authority was available to speak and that attempts should be made at a later date to reach the parties.

The Observer was also unable to reach acting Permanent Secretary Dr Grace McLean, whose phone rang without an answer.

“I went to the Region 6 office and they keep giving me the run around about my pay. I asked to speak to the officer in charge of the region and was told that she was not there. I asked to speak with someone else and had to wait for a very long time before anyone came. Other affected teachers were there, too, who, like me, have not been paid for months,” the primary level teacher said.

According to the teacher, she was then informed, by the individual who came to offer assistance, that the relevant documents were sent over to the ministry's Region 1 office in Kingston, so it was unclear why salaries were not paid.

“She said there was nothing else she could do. Imagine this is Christmas. I'm supposed to get paid for the work I did. I have two children to feed and they have zero concern, or care, that teachers have not received their salaries. I have bills to pay. My principal has not been getting any definitive answers either so at this point, it has just been frustration. I could not give my children the Christmas they deserved because of these people.

“After two more hours of waiting and expressing my frustration they said they would get in touch with the CEO [chief education officer] and contact me,” the young teacher, who recently left college, said.

“It is past Christmas and no one has called. No one has said anything to me about the money owed to me from September. I have been engaging and communicating with students since September to get them ready for school in October and this is the reward. It is unacceptable and it is unreasonable,” the frustrated teacher said.

Her colleague, who teaches at a school in Spanish Town, St Catherine, also expressed his disappointment when he spoke to the Observer on Tuesday.

He said he has also been working since September but is yet to receive word about payment.

“For my school, my principal corresponded with the ministry and they assured him from November that I would get my salary. Nothing happened. This month he asked if I got paid and I told him, 'No'. He called to find out what was happening and they told him that I would be paid this month but still, nothing happened.

“It's disappointing and discouraging as well. You're expecting to be paid when you work and nothing. It is unfair and uncaring because the Christmas period has come and passed and there has been no word from the ministry,” he lamented.