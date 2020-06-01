NO COVER UP

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has vowed that there will be no effort to cover up the circumstances surrounding the death of 44 year-old Susan Bogle, who was allegedly hit by a soldier's bullet in August Town last week.

Addressing a virtual media briefing yesterday to provide the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Holness opened with a brief statement of the incident which has been trending online #JusticeForSusanBogle.

According to Holness he was moved by a conversation with Bogle's son yesterday and understands when some Jamaicans feel of that they don't get social justice.

“I had what I felt to be a very good talk with this young man and gave him the assurance that in no way, shape, or form would there be any attempt to cover up. That we would seek to have justice done in this matter,” said Holness.

“When our citizens lose their lives in these very unfortunate circumstances it behoves me to assure the nation that the laws that we have in place and processes that we have established will be followed in their entirety,” added Holness.

The prime minister's comment came hours after Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang visited Bogle's family members in August Town and assured them that the fatal shooting was being thoroughly investigated.