No COVID-19 cases in prisons now, says DCS
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting that there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the island's prisons at this time.
Following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre recently, there were fears that the pandemic had broken out at the island's correctional facilities. But in the latest update the DCS said it has tested 435 inmates and wards with 396 returning negative results and 39 who had tested positive now recovered.
As of yesterday, there were no active cases of COVID-19 at the island's 11 correctional institutions. There is, however, one staff member at South Camp Juvenile Centre who was positive and remains in self-isolation.
