No death certificate five months after Jodian Fearon passes

FRUSTRATION has set in among the relatives of Jodian Fearon, who have been waiting more than five months to receive her death certificate.

Fearon, who developed complications after being denied access to health care at several hospitals across the Corporate Area, died on April 24.

After waiting more than three months to obtain the woman's autopsy report, family members told the Jamaica Observer that they have again been left in the dark about the crucial document.

“The last we heard through the media was that the police had submitted the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for a ruling,” Fearon's aunt, Denise Adams, told the Observer last week.

She was later joined by Fearon's mother, Portia Haughton, who told the Observer that since her daughter's death, she has returned to the island three times and has been unable to put things in place for Fearon's daughter Peyton Grace, because she is yet to obtain the document.

Days after Fearon's death, which triggered national outrage, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told journalists during a virtual press conference that the police had launched a formal investigation.

In July, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey told the media that the file had been submitted to the ODPP — following the probe by a high-level team of investigators — to determine if anyone is to be charged with criminal negligence in the death of the 23-year-old.

Last Friday, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn told the Observer that “the very senior counsel who was handling the case was practically finished”, and “was supposed to have sent it back out to the police from late last week”.

She said that the case was discussed and that she would verify what took place after that discussion.

“I went to the Coroners Court and they told me that they had a copy of the file that the DPP has, but that they needed the original file to review and that they have to write back to the police, because it seems as if some things were missing from the copy of the file they have. So the death certificate that Portia is seeking, they are unable to produce unless we get a Form D because it is a coroner's matter. So that is where we are at,” said Adams.

She added: “So the delay is really affecting things that need to be done as it relates to the baby, as well as the stuff that she was doing for Jody; she needs to show that she is deceased. It is just really ridiculous, because the last update was that she [DPP] has the file from July. We have heard nothing from the DPP... It's so frustrating,” she added.

Fearon, a first-time mom, died after a journey that saw her travelling across the Corporate Area and being denied access to health care.

She was initially suspected to have COVID-19, but subsequently tested negative for the infectious disease.

According to her sister Shanice Lloyd, who spoke to the Observer then, Fearon arrived at the privately run Andrews Memorial Hospital on April 23 and was being prepared for delivery.

However, she was transferred the following morning to Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine, after requests for transfers to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital reportedly fell through.

It is alleged that the staff at Andrews Hospital refused to treat her. The hospital has since denied this.

Following the delivery of her baby at Spanish Town Hospital, Fearon was transferred to the UHWI after reportedly developing complications.

She died later that day.