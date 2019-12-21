No disruption expected at Beecham Hill Primary and Infant School after fire
MINISTER with responsibility for education, youth and information Karl Samuda says classes will resume as planned at Beecham Hill Primary and Infant School in St Mary when the new school term begins in January 2020.
The school suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday night. It was restricted to the school's classroom block.
Minister Samuda, according to a release from the ministry, has taken immediate action to ensure that facilities will be made available to Beecham Hill Primary and Infant School at the beginning of the next school term. A team from the ministry visited the school Thursday, December 19, and made an assessment of the damage and projected repair costs, said the release.
“It will cost approximately $32 million to repair the school. The process for the repairs will begin immediately, and if necessary temporary accommodation will be provided to ensure there is no disruption to students and staff. The requisite furniture is also being ordered,” said Samuda. He said no child will be denied the opportunity to go to school.
