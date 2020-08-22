No evidence of COVID-19 reinfection in Jamaica, says CMO
CHIEF Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie says the country has not recorded any reinfection of people previously confirmed with the novel coronavirus to date.
She was responding to a question at the Ministry of Health and Wellness's weekly COVID Conversations digital press conference Thursday evening.
“It is still a fairly new virus. Even seven to eight months later it is still too early to give definite answers about these matters, because we do have to follow patients over time.
“When we discharge somebody from isolation, we do review them 14 days later, and we do continue to monitor these persons. We have not had any case in Jamaica where we have thought that there was any kind of reinfection,” the CMO said.
She noted that there may be cases of people remaining positive long after they have been infected. “We know that some persons, up to 65 days, in our own experience, have remained with a positive test,” she said.
The CMO noted, however, that these people are not able to transmit the virus at that time, but they usually have inactive viral particles that still give a positive test.
“You may have persons who have tested after they have been discharged and have been found to be positive. We would not consider that to be a reinfection. You may also have persons who have remained symptomatic and have a resurgence of their symptoms, but they have not actually cleared the virus,” she explained.
On Thursday, Jamaica recorded its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period, with 98 people testing positive, bringing the total number of cases to date to 1,290.
At the same time, 16 more patients have recovered from the virus, increasing the number of recoveries to 788, and another person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 15.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy