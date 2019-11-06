No hearing yesterday in Manchester fraud trial

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The case involving eight people accused of conspiring to defraud the former Manchester Parish Council (now Municipal Corporation) of over $400 million was not heard yesterday in the Manchester Parish Court in Mandeville.

When the defendants appeared in court, their bail was extended and they were ordered by Manchester Parish Court Judge John Thyme to return to court on Friday, November 8 when retired Mandeville Mayor Brenda Ramsay and former Deputy Mayor Councillor Ervin Facey (Spur Tree Division) of the Manchester Municipality, are scheduled to return to the witness stand.

Ramsay and Facey were among the first witnesses to give evidence in the high-profile multimillion-dollar case, when the trial began in early June. They have been recalled to the stand on an application from the five-member defence team.

The accused are former employees of the corporation Sanjay Elliott, deputy superintendent of road and works; David Harris, secretary manager and director of finance; and Kendale Roberts, works overseer. The co-accused are Elliott's wife Tasha Gay, his parents Edwardo and Myrtle Elliott, an employee of Sanjay Elliott, Dwayne Sibblies, and commercial bank former employee Radcliffe McLean.

