No intention of misleading House of Representatives, says Charles

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament Julian Robinson on Tuesday withdrew his censure motion against House Speaker Pearnel Charles, over his delayed tabling of the auditor general's special audit report on the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) in mid-January.

This followed the failure of the House of Representatives to debate the motion, despite constant demands from the Opposition since January 21, when it was eventually tabled.

The debate on the motion was not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, and Charles only explained that he has no intention of misleading the House of Representatives. However, in a release to the media later in the afternoon, Robinson said that he withdrew the motion after “the speaker today (Tuesday) apologised for his actions”.

Charles, after welcoming a number of students from schools in Manchester to the gallery, told the House that there had been some discussion with Robinson.

“I wish to say to members that I, Pearnel Charles, had no intention of covering up or misleading the House in any way.

“I have discussed this with the persons concerned and, I repeat, at no time would I be involved in any attempt to make any cover-up for anyone outside or inside this Parliament,” he added.

Robinson rose and responded: “In light of your statement, I serve notice that I intend to withdraw the motion which is standing in my name.”

In his release Tuesday, Robinson said: “The people's business cannot be at the whim and fancy of any member. We cannot hide corruption, at any level, because it does not suit us. So I accept the speaker's apology as sincere, and hope that this is not a matter that we will have to revisit again.”

However, the Jamaica Observer had reported on Sunday that the clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Heather Cooke, had written to Robinson last week urging him to withdraw the motion as it was not a privilege motion as he had contended, which would have given the preferential treatment that he was seeking.

In the letter to Robinson the clerk said that “the criteria for moving a privilege motion had not been met and suggested that the matter be handled properly”.