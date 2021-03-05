PHOTO: No, JPS

Residents display placards outside the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) office at Portmore Mall, St Catherine, yesterday in protest against the company's plan to close the location. In response to the protest JPS issued a news release saying that it is continuing a series of virtual meetings with customers to discuss the planned closure of its customer service offices across the island. The plan, which JPS announced in January, has been met with resistance. The company said its representatives have had dialogue, including virtual meetings, with stakeholder groups in the community over the past few weeks and JPS executives have also spoken with Portmore Mayor Councillor Leon Thomas.