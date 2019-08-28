No loss of teaching jobs when shift system ends — McLean

ROSE HALL, St James — Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Grace McLean has moved to allay fears that teachers will lose their jobs after the remaining 37 secondary schools on the shift system are removed.

“Rest assured that your teachers will not be disadvantaged in any way after we have completely eliminated the shift system,” Dr McLean assured.

In fact, she disclosed that data suggest that the teaching cohort might have to be increased to reduce the student/teacher ratio.

“As a matter of fact, there will have to be requests for more teachers, and we are currently doing the Cabinet submission for that. So in terms of the deployment of teachers, that will change when a school is removed from shift, but it doesn't necessarily mean that that teacher is going to be out of a job. The data is definitely not showing where we have an excess of teachers with the revision of the teacher/pupil ratio that we have done, and we are phasing in the implementation of additional teachers within the system,” the permanent secretary said.

“Remember now, we are in the process of the reduction of the pupil/teacher ratio, which is to ensure that you have more manageable numbers for the teaching/learning process to take place. The analysis that we have done, and the documentation that we are putting in place now for approval, does not indicate that we have excess teachers in the system,” she continued.

Dr McLean was responding to concerns raised by a teacher, Juliet Bryan, during the question-and-answer session on the final day of the three-day Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 55th Annual General Conference at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James, last week.

Bryan noted that teachers have expressed concern to her that they have been told that they might lose their jobs if their schools were to go on a straight day system.

“...Teachers who have small classes: 12 on one shift, 10 on another, when the classes are merged one teacher might not have a job. Senior teachers, who are supervising four classes on one shift, four on another, when the school is on one shift, might not have a senior position,” Bryan said.

She argued that three years ago, at JTA's 52nd Annual General Conference, the education minister at the time had said that within three years the shift system “would no longer exist in our education system”.

But Dr McLean explained that the shift system would be a thing of the past in the next three years.

“We have 37 schools that are still on shift — we have removed over 22 schools within the last three to four years. We have a timeline of the next three years to completely eliminate the shift system through the addition of classrooms, as well as the building of new schools.

“That detailed timetable and analysis that we have in place can also be shared with your president for further discussion with the members. And, we intend to stick to that timeline so that our children can have more time to access the quality education that we are all seeking to ensure that they do access,” Dr McLean said.

The conference was held under the theme: 'Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating & Networking for Sustainable Development'.