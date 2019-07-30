No more right turn from Grant's Pen to Constant Spring Road

RIGHT turns from Grant's Pen Road onto Constant Spring Road have been restricted with immediate effect, the National Works Agency (NWA) advised yesterday.

According to the NWA, the permanent traffic change is part of the agency's ongoing road and traffic management improvement project being undertaken along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

As part of the overall upgrade, motorists entering the corridor will be restricted at a number of points to assist with the more efficient movement of traffic.

NWA communication and customer services manager, Stephen Shaw explained that Grant's Pen Avenue will now operate as a left in/left out only roadway.

He said that motorists seeking to travel north from Grant's Pen towards Manor Park must turn left onto Constant Spring Road, travel south towards Shortwood Road, then use the traffic lights there to turnaround and enter the northbound carriageway.

“The NWA is cautioning motorists against attempting to use the southbound lanes to travel north, as this is very dangerous as well as illegal. Works continue on other sections of the roadwork project, with the aim to achieve practical completion by the end of its contract period in August,” a release from the NWA said.

The $US20-million MIDP project is now 72 per cent complete.