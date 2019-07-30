No more right turn from Grant's Pen to Constant Spring Road
RIGHT turns from Grant's Pen Road onto Constant Spring Road have been restricted with immediate effect, the National Works Agency (NWA) advised yesterday.
According to the NWA, the permanent traffic change is part of the agency's ongoing road and traffic management improvement project being undertaken along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.
As part of the overall upgrade, motorists entering the corridor will be restricted at a number of points to assist with the more efficient movement of traffic.
NWA communication and customer services manager, Stephen Shaw explained that Grant's Pen Avenue will now operate as a left in/left out only roadway.
He said that motorists seeking to travel north from Grant's Pen towards Manor Park must turn left onto Constant Spring Road, travel south towards Shortwood Road, then use the traffic lights there to turnaround and enter the northbound carriageway.
“The NWA is cautioning motorists against attempting to use the southbound lanes to travel north, as this is very dangerous as well as illegal. Works continue on other sections of the roadwork project, with the aim to achieve practical completion by the end of its contract period in August,” a release from the NWA said.
The $US20-million MIDP project is now 72 per cent complete.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy