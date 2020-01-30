PHOTO: No more turn-offs

Motorists who would normally turn right onto Terrence Avenue or Aldington Avenue from Hagley Park Road, to avoid going into Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, were in for a rude awakening on Tuesday, as they were forced to contend with the traffic going into Half-Way-Tree due to blockades that have been placed at the usual turn-offs from Hagley Park Road. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

